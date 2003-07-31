5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
Problem 3.42b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A projectile is shot from the edge of a cliff 125 m above ground level with an initial speed of 62.0 m/s at an angle of 35.0° with the horizontal, as shown in Fig. 3–45.
(b) Determine the distance X of point P from the base of the vertical cliff. At the instant just before the projectile hits point P.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos