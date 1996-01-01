30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
Problem 30r
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
INT FIGURE P30.59 shows a U-shaped conducting rail that is oriented vertically in a horizontal magnetic field. The rail has no electric resistance and does not move. A slide wire with mass m and resistance R can slide up and down without friction while maintaining electrical contact with the rail. The slide wire is released from rest. b. Determine the value of vterm if l=20 cm,m=10 g,R=0.10 Ω, and B=0.50 T.
5
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos