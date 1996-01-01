Statistical Interpretation of Entropy Practice Problems
A container of volume 50 cm3 is connected with a short tube fitted with a valve to a 100 cm3 container that is evacuated using a vacuum pump. The 50 cm3 container encloses 1 mole of oxygen at 290 K. Once the valve is open, the oxygen undergoes a free and isothermal expansion and fills both containers. What is the entropy change (ΔS) during this free expansion?
Two identical cylinders, A and B, are connected by a short tube with a valve. Cylinder A contains N molecules of helium, and cylinder B contains 3N molecules of argon. Initially, the valve is closed, and both gases are at the same temperature. After the valve is opened, helium and argon gases expand isothermally. Determine the average number of molecules of helium and argon that will be present in each cylinder.