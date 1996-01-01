32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization Filters
32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization Filters
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+5
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 9 of 9 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
In each of the following cases, initially vertically polarized light enters the polarizing apparatus with the same initial intensity. Which polarizing apparatuses will cause the light to exit with the largest intensity, 90° from its initial polarization?
a) A single polarizing filter, oriented 90° from the vertical
b) Two polarizing filters, the first 45° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical
c) Two polarizing filters, the first 60° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical
d) Two polarizing filters, the first 30° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical.
217
3
3
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Unpolarized light strikes a polarizing filter. It then passes through a second polarizer. The axis of the second polarizer is tilted from the axis of the first. If the intensity of light emerging from the second polarizer is . what intensity does the light have as it strikes the first polarizer?
127