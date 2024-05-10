Wave Intensity Practice Problems
Scientists are experimenting with sound waves. They create two sound waves with the same frequency, one containing 4.0 times the energy of the other, and let them travel through the same point in the air. Calculate the ratio of the amplitudes of the two waves.
Engineers are conducting tests on a lighthouse. They measure the intensities of the light wave emitted from the lighthouse at two positions, 15 km and 25 km away. What is the ratio of the intensities at the two positions?
A group of students is trying to measure the ratio of the amplitudes of a spherical sound wave at 20 km and 30 km away from the source. Calculate the ratio.
A bug on the surface of a pond is observed to move up and down a total vertical distance of 0.20 m, lowest to highest point, as a wave passes. What is the amplitude of the wave?
A dragonfly on the surface of a lake moves up and down 0.12 m vertically, from the lowest to the highest point, as a wave passes. What is the change in the dragonfly's maximum kinetic energy if its amplitude increases to 0.17 m?
An ocean buoy moves up and down in response to passing waves, which can be approximated by a sinusoidal wave pattern. If the frequency of these waves is 0.40 Hz, what amplitude must the waves reach for the buoy to momentarily lose contact with the water surface? [Hint: The buoy will leave the water when the wave's acceleration exceeds 𝑔.]