Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves Practice Problems
Consider a circular solenoid with a diameter of 20.0 cm creating a magnetic field that increases at the rate of 0.0500 T/s.
i) For a circular cross-section with a diameter of 12 cm centered on the solenoid axis and perpendicular to the solenoid axis, find the rate of change of flux through the circle.
ii) Calculate the magnitude of the induced electric field at a radial distance of 6 cm from the solenoid axis.
iii) Determine the magnitude of the induced electric field at a radial distance of 12 cm from the solenoid axis.
A circular loop of radius 20.0 cm is inserted into a magnetic field directed into the page. Initially, the magnetic field has a magnitude of 0.850 T. The rate of decrease of the magnetic field is -0.0400 T/s. Considering the resistance of the ring as 5.00 Ω, find the current through it.
In a futuristic solar power station, a solar collector of 50. m2 is subjected to concentrated sunlight at an intensity of 5.0 × 103 W/m2. Calculate the radiation pressure force exerted on the collector. Assume all the sunlight is absorbed and none is reflected.
An incredibly bright LED spotlight shines upwards onto a lightweight, reflective aluminum sheet of mass m. If the sheet perfectly reflects all the light, calculate the minimum power P needed from the LED spotlight to keep the sheet floating in the air.
A 65 kg geologist on Mars is stranded 18 m away from her rover after a rock slide. Due to the steepness, she is unable to climb. She uses her 1800 W laser, which has 3.0 h of battery life, to generate thrust by firing it downwards, lifting herself out. She has an 18 h supply of oxygen. How long will it take her to reach the rover?
Given an electromagnetic wave with an intensity of 2000 W/m2, determine its total energy density.
A newly established base 6.0 × 10 9 km from Earth has set up communication with Earth. The base's 50 W transmitter sends data to Earth. Assuming equal broadcast in all directions, estimate the intensity of the signal received on Earth from the newly established base.
Consider a cylindrical cable with a radius of 'a', carrying a constant current 'I' and having a resistance 'R.' This current generates a magnetic field of strength 'B' surrounding the cable and an electric field 'E' which is uniform everywhere. Determine the Poynting vector's strength and direction at the cable's surface.
A cylindrical wire of radius a, length b, and resistance R carries a current I. If the power per unit area carried by an electric and magnetic field at the surface of the wire is (I2R) / (2πab), what should be the flux of the Poynting vector over the surface of the wire?
A research facility is testing a highly sensitive electromagnetic wave detector capable of detecting signals with a minimum electric field amplitude of 500 μV/m. Determine the intensity of the weakest electromagnetic wave the detector can perceive.
A radar signal is being used for remote sensing. The signal has an intensity of 50 W/m2 at the source. Determine the amplitude of the magnetic field associated with this radar signal.
An electromagnetic wave exhibits a magnetic field that can be described by the equation By = (2.00 nT) sin[(0.80×106)x - ωt], where x indicates the position in meters, and t is the time in seconds. Determine the wavelength of the electromagnetic wave.
A pulsar emits strong radio waves. The electric component of these waves, measured in a vacuum, is given by Ey = (25.0V/m) cos[(3.15 × 107)x - ωt], where x is the position in meters and t is the time in seconds. Determine the amplitude of the magnetic field in these radio waves.
The polarized electromagnetic wave shown in the figure below has a frequency of 5.0 × 10 9 Hz. The maximum magnetic field strength of the wave is measured to be 0.01 T. Determine the maximum magnitude of the wave's electric field.
A photon sail is a hypothetical propulsion system that generates thrust by reflecting light off a large, lightweight sail. Consider a powerful source of monochromatic light directed at a space shuttle's photon sail as it travels in a straight line between two planets separated by 47.6 × 10 6 km. Determine the shuttle's speed if the journey takes 6.5 days.
To achieve a de Broglie wavelength of 530 nm, what potential difference is required to accelerate an electron from a state of rest?
Consider a bowling ball with a mass of 0.3 kg moving at a speed of 15 m/s. What is the de Broglie wavelength associated with this moving ball?
Consider a neutron is observed at a de Broglie wavelength of 20 fm, equivalent to the nucleus diameter. What is the kinetic energy of this neutron? Express your answer in MeV.
An electron is trapped in a 1D box of length 4.0 nm. Determine the quantum number if the electron exhibits a de Broglie wavelength of 2.0 nm.