Radiation Pressure Practice Problems

A space station uses an advanced laser system that emits red light with a power output as high as 7 W to deflect space debris from its path. The diameter of this laser beam measures 4mm. If we consider an instance where it aims at deflecting an object weighing around 80kg, it happens to be located 20m away from its center. (a) What would be the 'radiation-pressure' force exerted on this object if we assume it perfectly reflects all incident light? (b) Can you calculate how much gravitational pull this space station, which weighs nearly 300,000 kilograms, exerts on this object? (c) Which of these two forces exerts more influence over the other?