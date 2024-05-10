Radiation Pressure Practice Problems
A space station uses an advanced laser system that emits red light with a power output as high as 7 W to deflect space debris from its path. The diameter of this laser beam measures 4mm. If we consider an instance where it aims at deflecting an object weighing around 80kg, it happens to be located 20m away from its center. (a) What would be the 'radiation-pressure' force exerted on this object if we assume it perfectly reflects all incident light? (b) Can you calculate how much gravitational pull this space station, which weighs nearly 300,000 kilograms, exerts on this object? (c) Which of these two forces exerts more influence over the other?
A broadcasting company wants to upgrade the power of its transmitting antenna, but it needs to avoid an electrical breakdown in the air at a distance of about one meter from it. The breakdown voltage for air stands at roughly around 3 × 10⁶ V/m. What should be their maximum allowable upgrade in terms of power?