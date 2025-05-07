Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:37 minutes
Problem 8.5.3a
Textbook Question
At Least As Extreme A random sample of 860 births in New York State included 426 boys, and that sample is to be used for a test of the common belief that the proportion of male births in the population is equal to 0.512.
a. In testing the common belief that the proportion of male babies is equal to 0.512, identify the values of p^ and p.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to test the common belief that the proportion of male births in the population is equal to 0.512. Here, 'p' represents the hypothesized population proportion, and 'p^' (read as 'p-hat') represents the sample proportion.
Step 2: Identify the value of 'p'. The problem states that the common belief is that the proportion of male births in the population is 0.512. Therefore, 'p' = 0.512.
Step 3: Calculate the sample proportion 'p^'. The formula for 'p^' is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><mo>^</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>x</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>n</mi></mrow></mfrac></math>, where 'x' is the number of successes (male births) and 'n' is the total sample size. Here, x = 426 and n = 860.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula for 'p^'. Using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>p</mi><mo>^</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>426</mn></mrow><mrow><mn>860</mn></mrow></mfrac></math>. This will give the sample proportion of male births.
Step 5: Interpret the values. 'p' is the hypothesized proportion (0.512), and 'p^' is the sample proportion calculated from the data. These values will be used in further statistical tests, such as a hypothesis test for proportions, to determine if the observed sample proportion significantly differs from the hypothesized population proportion.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Proportion (p^)
The sample proportion, denoted as p^ (p-hat), is the ratio of the number of successes (in this case, the number of boys born) to the total number of observations in the sample. It provides an estimate of the population proportion based on the sample data. For the given question, p^ can be calculated as 426 boys out of 860 total births, which helps in assessing the validity of the common belief about the population proportion.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Population Proportion (p)
The population proportion, denoted as p, represents the true proportion of a certain characteristic in the entire population. In this scenario, it is the hypothesized proportion of male births, which is stated to be 0.512. Understanding the difference between p and p^ is crucial for hypothesis testing, as it allows us to compare the sample data against the established belief about the population.
Recommended video:
05:45
Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence in a sample to support a specific claim about a population parameter. In this context, the null hypothesis (H0) would state that the population proportion of male births is equal to 0.512, while the alternative hypothesis (H1) would suggest that it is not. This process involves calculating test statistics and p-values to make informed decisions regarding the hypotheses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice