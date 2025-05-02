Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In the case of rolling two dice, the total outcomes range from 2 to 12, with different probabilities for each total. For example, there is only one way to roll a 2 (1+1) but six ways to roll a 7 (1+6, 2+5, etc.), leading to a non-uniform distribution.

Randomness and Uniformity Randomness refers to the unpredictability of outcomes in a process, while uniformity implies that each outcome has an equal chance of occurring. In the context of simulating dice, true randomness would mean that each total from 2 to 12 should not only be possible but also reflect the actual probabilities of those totals when rolling two dice, which is not the case if the simulation generates numbers uniformly.