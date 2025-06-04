Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 90%. It is calculated using the sample mean, the standard error, and a critical value from the t-distribution or z-distribution, depending on the sample size and whether the population standard deviation is known. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Population Mean The population mean is the average of all possible values in a population. It is a parameter that represents the central tendency of the entire group, as opposed to the sample mean, which is calculated from a subset of the population. Understanding the difference between these two means is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Population Standard Deviation Known