Critical Value A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic beyond which we reject the null hypothesis. In the context of confidence intervals, it represents the value that separates the confidence level from the tail probabilities. For a given confidence level, it helps determine the margin of error in estimating population parameters.

t-Distribution The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used when the sample size is small (typically n < 30) and the population standard deviation is unknown. The t-distribution accounts for the additional uncertainty introduced by estimating the population standard deviation from the sample.