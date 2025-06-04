Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval (e.g., (20.75, 24.10)) and is associated with a confidence level, typically 95% or 99%, indicating the degree of certainty that the interval contains the parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It is calculated as half the width of the confidence interval, representing the maximum expected difference between the sample statistic and the population parameter. In this case, it can be found by subtracting the lower limit from the upper limit of the interval and dividing by two. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval