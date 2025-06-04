Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:33 minutes
Problem 6.R.5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5 and 6, use the confidence interval to find the margin of error and the sample mean.
(20.75, 24.10)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The confidence interval is given as (20.75, 24.10). The goal is to find the margin of error and the sample mean.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the margin of error. The margin of error (E) is half the width of the confidence interval. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: .
Step 3: Recall the formula for the sample mean. The sample mean is the midpoint of the confidence interval. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: .
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formulas. For the margin of error, substitute 24.10 as the upper limit and 20.75 as the lower limit into the formula for E. Similarly, substitute these values into the formula for the sample mean.
Step 5: Simplify the expressions to calculate the margin of error and the sample mean. This will give you the final results for both values.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval (e.g., (20.75, 24.10)) and is associated with a confidence level, typically 95% or 99%, indicating the degree of certainty that the interval contains the parameter.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It is calculated as half the width of the confidence interval, representing the maximum expected difference between the sample statistic and the population parameter. In this case, it can be found by subtracting the lower limit from the upper limit of the interval and dividing by two.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Sample Mean
The sample mean is the average of a set of sample observations and serves as a point estimate of the population mean. It can be calculated by taking the midpoint of the confidence interval, which provides a central value around which the interval is constructed. In this example, the sample mean can be found by averaging the two endpoints of the interval.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning