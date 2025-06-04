Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:41 minutes
Problem 6.R.6
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5 and 6, use the confidence interval to find the margin of error and the sample mean.
(7.428, 7.562)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given confidence interval, which is (7.428, 7.562). The confidence interval provides the range of plausible values for the population parameter.
To find the margin of error (ME), use the formula: ME = (Upper Limit - Lower Limit) / 2. Substitute the values from the confidence interval into this formula.
To find the sample mean, use the formula: Sample Mean = (Upper Limit + Lower Limit) / 2. Substitute the values from the confidence interval into this formula.
Perform the subtraction and division for the margin of error calculation, ensuring proper order of operations.
Perform the addition and division for the sample mean calculation, ensuring proper order of operations.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval (e.g., (7.428, 7.562)) and is associated with a confidence level, typically 95% or 99%, indicating the degree of certainty that the parameter lies within the interval.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It is calculated as half the width of the confidence interval, representing the maximum expected difference between the sample statistic and the population parameter. In this case, it can be found by subtracting the lower limit of the interval from the upper limit and dividing by two.
Sample Mean
The sample mean is the average of a set of sample observations and serves as a point estimate of the population mean. It can be calculated by taking the midpoint of the confidence interval, which provides a central value around which the interval is constructed. In this example, the sample mean can be found by averaging the two endpoints of the interval.
