Sample Size Determination Sample size determination is the process of calculating the number of observations or replicates needed in a statistical study to achieve a desired level of confidence and precision. In this context, it involves using the desired margin of error, confidence level, and population standard deviation to find the minimum sample size that ensures the sample mean is within a specified range of the population mean.

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the probability that the confidence interval calculated from the sample data will contain the true population parameter. A 95% confidence level indicates that if the same sampling procedure were repeated multiple times, approximately 95% of the calculated intervals would capture the true population mean, providing a strong assurance of the reliability of the results.