Uniform Distribution A uniform distribution describes a continuous random variable where all outcomes in a specified interval are equally likely. For X uniformly distributed between a and b, the probability density function (pdf) is constant, and the total area under the pdf curve equals 1. Recommended video: 06:06 06:06 Uniform Distribution

Probability for Continuous Random Variables For continuous variables, probabilities are found by calculating the area under the probability density function over an interval. Since the pdf gives density, the probability of X falling within an interval [c, d] is the integral of the pdf from c to d. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions