Determine if each curve (in orange) is a valid probability density function (i.e. if the total area under the function = 1)
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
a. Find the probability that your friend is between 15 and 25 minutes late.
Key Concepts
Probability of an Interval
Continuous Probability Distributions
Using Examples and Given Data
Watch next
Shade the area corresponding to the probability listed, then find the probability.
Shade the area corresponding to the probability listed, then find the probability.
A commuter train arrives at a station once every 30 minutes. If a passenger arrives at the station at a random time, what is the probability that the passenger will wait less than 10 minutes?
a. Find the probability that your friend is between 15 and 25 minutes late.
b. It is 10 A.M. There is a 90% probability your friend will arrive within the next _______ minutes.
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
Find the probability that your friend is no more than 5 minutes late.
A continuous random variable X is uniformly distributed with 0 ≤ X ≤ 20.
a. Draw a graph of the uniform density function.