Uniform Distribution A uniform distribution describes a continuous random variable where all outcomes in a specified interval are equally likely. For X uniformly distributed between 0 and 20, the probability density function (pdf) is constant over this range and zero elsewhere.

Probability Density Function (pdf) The pdf of a continuous random variable shows the relative likelihood of the variable taking on a specific value. For a uniform distribution on [0, 20], the pdf is a horizontal line at height 1/(20-0) = 1/20, representing equal probability density across the interval.