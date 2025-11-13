Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Non-negativity of the Probability Density Function A probability density function (PDF) must be non-negative for all values of the random variable, meaning f(x) ≥ 0 for every x. This ensures that probabilities, which represent frequencies or likelihoods, cannot be negative.

Total Area Under the PDF Equals One The integral of the PDF over the entire range of the random variable must equal 1. This property guarantees that the total probability of all possible outcomes sums to 100%, reflecting a complete probability distribution.