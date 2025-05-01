Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
Multiple Choice
Determine if each curve (in orange) is a valid probability density function (i.e. if the total area under the function = 1)
A
Yes, because the area under the curve =
B
No, because the area under the curve =
C
No, because probability density functions must be flat
D
Yes, because the area under the curve =
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall that a probability density function (PDF) must satisfy two conditions: (1) The function must be non-negative for all values of x, and (2) The total area under the curve must equal 1.
Step 2: Analyze the graph provided. The orange curve consists of two segments: a sloped line from x = 2.5 to x = 10, and a flat line from x = 10 to x = 12.5.
Step 3: Calculate the area under the sloped line. The sloped line forms a triangle with a base of (10 - 2.5 = 7.5) and a height of 0.25. Use the formula for the area of a triangle: A = (1/2) * base * height.
Step 4: Calculate the area under the flat line. The flat line forms a rectangle with a base of (12.5 - 10 = 2.5) and a height of 0.2. Use the formula for the area of a rectangle: A = base * height.
Step 5: Add the areas of the triangle and rectangle together to determine the total area under the curve. Compare this total to 1 to verify if the curve is a valid probability density function.
