Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
b. It is 10 A.M. There is a 90% probability your friend will arrive within the next _______ minutes.
Master Uniform Distribution with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
b. It is 10 A.M. There is a 90% probability your friend will arrive within the next _______ minutes.
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
Find the probability that your friend is no more than 5 minutes late.
A continuous random variable X is uniformly distributed with 0 ≤ X ≤ 20.
a. Draw a graph of the uniform density function.
A continuous random variable X is uniformly distributed with 0 ≤ X ≤ 20.
b. What is P(0 ≤ X ≤ 5)?
What are the two properties that a probability density function must satisfy?
Determine if each curve (in orange) is a valid probability density function (i.e. if the total area under the function = 1)
Determine if each curve (in orange) is a valid probability density function (i.e. if the total area under the function = 1)