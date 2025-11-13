Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Uniform Distribution A uniform distribution describes a continuous random variable where all outcomes in a given interval are equally likely. For X uniformly distributed between a and b, the probability density function is constant, and the total area under the curve equals 1. Recommended video: 06:06 06:06 Uniform Distribution

Probability for Continuous Random Variables For continuous variables, probabilities are found by calculating the area under the probability density function over the desired interval. Since the uniform distribution has a constant density, this probability is proportional to the length of the interval. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions