Shade the area corresponding to the probability listed, then find the probability.
Master Uniform Distribution with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Shade the area corresponding to the probability listed, then find the probability.
Shade the area corresponding to the probability listed, then find the probability.
A commuter train arrives at a station once every 30 minutes. If a passenger arrives at the station at a random time, what is the probability that the passenger will wait less than 10 minutes?
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
a. Find the probability that your friend is between 15 and 25 minutes late.
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
Find the probability that your friend is no more than 5 minutes late.
A continuous random variable X is uniformly distributed with 0 ≤ X ≤ 20.
a. Draw a graph of the uniform density function.
A continuous random variable X is uniformly distributed with 0 ≤ X ≤ 20.
b. What is P(0 ≤ X ≤ 5)?