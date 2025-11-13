Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability measures the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. It helps quantify uncertainty, where 0 means impossible and 1 means certain. In this context, it represents the chance that your friend arrives within a specified time frame. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Continuous Random Variables A continuous random variable can take any value within a range, often representing measurements like time or distance. Probabilities for continuous variables are found using areas under probability density functions rather than exact values. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions