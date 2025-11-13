Shade the area corresponding to the probability listed, then find the probability.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
Find the probability that your friend is no more than 5 minutes late.
Key Concepts
Probability
Continuous Random Variables
Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF)
A commuter train arrives at a station once every 30 minutes. If a passenger arrives at the station at a random time, what is the probability that the passenger will wait less than 10 minutes?
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
a. Find the probability that your friend is between 15 and 25 minutes late.
Problems 11–14 use the information presented in Examples 1 and 2.
b. It is 10 A.M. There is a 90% probability your friend will arrive within the next _______ minutes.
A continuous random variable X is uniformly distributed with 0 ≤ X ≤ 20.
a. Draw a graph of the uniform density function.
A continuous random variable X is uniformly distributed with 0 ≤ X ≤ 20.
b. What is P(0 ≤ X ≤ 5)?
A continuous random variable X is uniformly distributed with 0 ≤ X ≤ 20.
c. What is P(10 ≤ X ≤ 18)?