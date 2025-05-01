Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
A commuter train arrives at a station once every 30 minutes. If a passenger arrives at the station at a random time, what is the probability that the passenger will wait less than 10 minutes?
Step 1: Recognize that this problem involves a uniform probability distribution, as the train arrives every 30 minutes and the passenger's arrival time is random. In a uniform distribution, the probability density function is constant over the interval of interest.
Step 2: Define the interval of the uniform distribution. Here, the random variable X (the waiting time) is uniformly distributed between 0 and 30 minutes. The probability density function is constant and can be calculated as \( f(x) = \frac{1}{b-a} \), where \( a \) and \( b \) are the endpoints of the interval.
Step 3: Calculate the probability that the passenger waits less than 10 minutes. This is equivalent to finding the area under the probability density function from \( x = 0 \) to \( x = 10 \). The formula for the probability is \( P(X < 10) = \int_{0}^{10} f(x) dx \).
Step 4: Substitute the value of \( f(x) \) into the integral. Since \( f(x) = \frac{1}{30} \), the integral becomes \( P(X < 10) = \int_{0}^{10} \frac{1}{30} dx \).
Step 5: Solve the integral. The result of the integral will give the probability that the passenger waits less than 10 minutes. Simplify the expression \( P(X < 10) = \frac{1}{30} \times (10 - 0) \).
