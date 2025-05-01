Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
Multiple Choice
Shade the area corresponding to the probability listed, then find the probability.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution. The graph provided represents a uniform probability density function, where the probability density is constant (0.25) over the interval [1, 5].
Step 2: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the probability that the random variable X falls within the interval (2, 4), denoted as P(2 < X < 4). This corresponds to the shaded green area in the graph.
Step 3: Recall the formula for calculating probabilities in a uniform distribution. The probability is calculated as the area under the curve within the specified interval. For a uniform distribution, this area is given by the product of the probability density and the width of the interval.
Step 4: Determine the width of the interval (2, 4). The width is calculated as the difference between the upper and lower bounds of the interval: width = 4 - 2 = 2.
Step 5: Multiply the probability density (0.25) by the width of the interval (2) to calculate the probability: P(2 < X < 4) = 0.25 × 2.
