Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
Multiple Choice
Shade the area corresponding to the probability listed, then find the probability.
A
;
B
;
C
;
D
;
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of distribution represented in the graph. The graph shows a triangular probability density function (PDF), which is a continuous distribution. The area under the curve represents probabilities.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem asks for the probability P(X < 7.5). This corresponds to the shaded area under the curve from the start of the distribution (x = 2.5) to x = 7.5.
Step 3: Break the shaded area into geometric shapes for calculation. The shaded region forms a triangle. The base of the triangle is from x = 2.5 to x = 7.5, and the height is determined by the value of the PDF at x = 7.5.
Step 4: Use the formula for the area of a triangle: Area = (1/2) × base × height. The base is (7.5 - 2.5 = 5), and the height is the value of the PDF at x = 7.5, which is 0.15.
Step 5: Calculate the area using the formula. This area represents the probability P(X < 7.5). Substitute the values into the formula to find the probability.
