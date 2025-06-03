Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the data point and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for understanding how a particular value compares to the overall distribution, especially in the context of normal distributions. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, symmetric about the mean. It is defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (spread). Many statistical methods assume normality, making it crucial for interpreting z-scores and areas under the curve. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities