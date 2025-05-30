Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Problem 5.3.15
Finding a z-Score In Exercises 1–16, use the Standard Normal Table or technology to find the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative area or percentile.
P91
Understand the problem: The goal is to find the z-score that corresponds to the 91st percentile (P91). This means we are looking for the z-score where 91% of the data lies below it in a standard normal distribution.
Recall that the standard normal distribution has a mean (μ) of 0 and a standard deviation (σ) of 1. The cumulative area under the curve to the left of the z-score represents the percentile.
Use the Standard Normal Table (Z-table) or technology to find the z-score. Locate the cumulative area closest to 0.91 in the Z-table. The corresponding z-score is the value you are looking for.
If using technology (e.g., a calculator or statistical software), use the inverse cumulative distribution function (often denoted as invNorm or similar). Input the cumulative area (0.91), the mean (0), and the standard deviation (1) to calculate the z-score.
Interpret the result: The z-score you find represents the number of standard deviations above the mean where the 91st percentile lies in the standard normal distribution.
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. A positive z-score indicates the value is above the mean, while a negative z-score indicates it is below. Z-scores are essential for standardizing scores on different scales, allowing for comparison across different datasets.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the bell-shaped curve and is used to determine probabilities and percentiles for normally distributed data. The area under the curve corresponds to probabilities, making it a fundamental concept in statistics for understanding how data is distributed.
Cumulative Area
Cumulative area refers to the total area under the curve of a probability distribution up to a certain point. In the context of the standard normal distribution, it represents the probability that a randomly selected score will fall below a specific z-score. This concept is crucial for interpreting z-scores in terms of percentiles, allowing statisticians to understand the relative standing of a score within a distribution.
