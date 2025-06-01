Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. A positive z-score means the value is above the mean, while a negative z-score indicates it is below. Z-scores are essential for standardizing scores on different scales and for comparing data points from different distributions. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the z-table, which provides the area (probability) to the left of a given z-score. Understanding this distribution is crucial for finding probabilities and z-scores, as it allows for the conversion of any normal distribution into a standard form for easier analysis. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table