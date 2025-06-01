Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
2:28 minutes
Problem 5.3.30
Textbook Question
Finding a z-Score Given an Area In Exercises 23–30, find the indicated z-score.
Find the positive z-score for which 12% of the distribution’s area lies between and z.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the positive z-score such that 12% (or 0.12) of the area under the standard normal distribution curve lies between 0 and the z-score. This means the area to the left of the z-score is 0.5 (from the left of the mean to 0) plus 0.12.
Step 2: Calculate the cumulative area to the left of the z-score. Add the area from the mean to the z-score (0.12) to the area from the far left of the curve to the mean (0.5). This gives a cumulative area of 0.5 + 0.12 = 0.62.
Step 3: Use a z-table or statistical software to find the z-score corresponding to a cumulative area of 0.62. A z-table provides the cumulative probability for a given z-score, so you will look for the value closest to 0.62 in the table.
Step 4: Identify the z-score from the z-table or software. Locate the row and column in the z-table that correspond to the cumulative probability of 0.62. The intersection of the row and column gives the z-score.
Step 5: Verify your result. Ensure that the z-score you found is positive and that the cumulative area to the left of this z-score matches 0.62. This confirms that 12% of the area lies between the mean and the z-score.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. A positive z-score means the value is above the mean, while a negative z-score indicates it is below. Z-scores are essential for standardizing scores on different scales and for comparing data points from different distributions.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the z-table, which provides the area (probability) to the left of a given z-score. Understanding this distribution is crucial for finding probabilities and z-scores, as it allows for the conversion of any normal distribution into a standard form for easier analysis.
Area Under the Curve
In statistics, the area under the curve (AUC) of a probability distribution represents the likelihood of a random variable falling within a particular range. For the standard normal distribution, this area can be used to find probabilities associated with z-scores. In the context of the question, finding the z-score for which a specific area (12% in this case) lies between the mean and that z-score involves understanding how to interpret and calculate areas under the normal curve.
