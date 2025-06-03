Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. A positive z-score means the value is above the mean, while a negative z-score indicates it is below. Z-scores are essential for standardizing scores on different scales and for comparing data points from different distributions. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the z-distribution, which allows for the calculation of probabilities and z-scores. The area under the curve of the standard normal distribution corresponds to probabilities, making it a fundamental tool in statistics for determining how likely a particular z-score is. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table