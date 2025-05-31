Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the data point and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for understanding how far a value lies from the average, allowing for comparisons across different datasets.

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by a bell-shaped curve, and all z-scores correspond to specific areas under this curve. This distribution is crucial for calculating probabilities and z-scores in statistics.