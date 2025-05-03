Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Random Sampling Random sampling is a fundamental concept in statistics that ensures each member of a population has an equal chance of being selected. This method helps to eliminate bias and allows for the generalization of results from the sample to the entire population. In the context of the question, the analyst's use of a random sample of six concrete road barriers is crucial for the validity of the confidence interval. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

t Distribution The t distribution is a type of probability distribution that is used when estimating population parameters when the sample size is small (typically less than 30) and the population standard deviation is unknown. It is similar to the normal distribution but has heavier tails, which accounts for the increased variability expected in smaller samples. The use of the t distribution is essential for constructing confidence intervals in this scenario. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution