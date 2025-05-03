Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
6:17 minutes
Problem 7.RE.4
Textbook Question
Space Mountain Use the following wait times (minutes) for the Space Mountain ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B). Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the mean of all wait times. Write a brief statement that interprets that confidence interval.
40 35 40 40 25 80 50 30 35 40
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the sample mean (\( \bar{x} \)) of the given wait times. Add all the wait times together and divide by the total number of observations. The formula is \( \bar{x} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n} \), where \( x_i \) represents each wait time and \( n \) is the number of observations.
Step 2: Compute the sample standard deviation (\( s \)) using the formula \( s = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n-1}} \). This measures the spread of the wait times around the mean.
Step 3: Determine the standard error of the mean (\( SE \)) using the formula \( SE = \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \), where \( s \) is the sample standard deviation and \( n \) is the sample size.
Step 4: Identify the critical value (\( t \)) for a 95% confidence interval using a t-distribution table. The degrees of freedom (\( df \)) are \( n-1 \). For a 95% confidence level, find the corresponding \( t \)-value based on \( df \).
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula \( \text{Confidence Interval} = \bar{x} \pm t \cdot SE \). This provides the range within which the true mean wait time is likely to fall. Interpret the interval by stating that we are 95% confident the true mean wait time lies within this range.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample mean, indicating how much the sample mean might vary from the actual population mean.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Sample Mean
The sample mean is the average of a set of observations or data points. It is calculated by summing all the values in the sample and dividing by the number of observations. The sample mean serves as a point estimate of the population mean and is crucial for constructing confidence intervals.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is essential for calculating the confidence interval, as it helps determine the margin of error.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning