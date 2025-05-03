Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom (df) refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in a statistical calculation. In the context of estimating parameters, it often represents the number of observations minus the number of parameters being estimated. For example, in a sample of size n, when estimating the mean, the degrees of freedom would be n-1.

t Distribution The t distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used primarily in hypothesis testing and constructing confidence intervals when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown. The shape of the t distribution changes with the degrees of freedom, becoming closer to the normal distribution as df increases.