Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:33 minutes
Problem 13.CRE.3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, use the following weights (g) of Hershey’s Kisses from Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B.
tTest The bag of Hershey’s Kisses includes 75 of the candies. According to the label, the total weight is 340 g, so the candies should have a mean weight of 340/75 = 4.5333 g. Use the sample of weights listed above to test the claim that they are from a population with a mean of 4.5333 g. Use a 0.05 significance level with a t test. What does the conclusion suggest about the claim of 340 g printed on the label?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
t-Test
A t-test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two groups. It is particularly useful when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown. In this context, the t-test will help assess whether the mean weight of the sampled Hershey's Kisses significantly differs from the claimed mean of 4.5333 g.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether a result is statistically significant. In this case, a significance level of 0.05 indicates that there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. If the p-value obtained from the t-test is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis can be rejected, suggesting that the mean weight differs from the claimed value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, serving as a starting point for statistical testing. In this scenario, the null hypothesis posits that the mean weight of the Hershey's Kisses is equal to 4.5333 g. The outcome of the t-test will either support or refute this hypothesis, providing insight into the accuracy of the weight claim on the product label.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
