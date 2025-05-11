In Exercises 1–10, use the following weights (g) of Hershey’s Kisses from Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B.









tTest The bag of Hershey’s Kisses includes 75 of the candies. According to the label, the total weight is 340 g, so the candies should have a mean weight of 340/75 = 4.5333 g. Use the sample of weights listed above to test the claim that they are from a population with a mean of 4.5333 g. Use a 0.05 significance level with a t test. What does the conclusion suggest about the claim of 340 g printed on the label?