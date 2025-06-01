In Exercises 33 and 34, find the indicated probabilities. If convenient, use technology to find the probabilities.





The daily surface concentration of carbonyl sulfide on the Indian Ocean is normally distributed, with a mean of 9.1 picomoles per liter and a standard deviation of 3.5 picomoles per liter. Find the probability that on a randomly selected day, the surface concentration of carbonyl sulfide on the Indian Ocean is





a. between 5.1 and 15.7 picomoles per liter.