Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It is calculated using the formula: Margin of Error = t * (s / √n), where t is the t-score corresponding to the desired confidence level, s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size. A smaller margin of error indicates a more precise estimate of the population parameter. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a sample, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. It is constructed using the formula: Confidence Interval = x̄ ± Margin of Error, where x̄ is the sample mean. For a 90% confidence level, the interval provides a range where we expect the true population mean to fall. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals