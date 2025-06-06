Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
5:05 minutes
Problem 6.R.13
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–16, (a) find the margin of error for the values of c, s, and n, and (b) construct the confidence interval for using the t-distribution. Assume the population is normally distributed.
c = 0.90, s = 25.6, n = 16, xbar = 72.1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given values and understand the problem. Here, c = 0.90 (confidence level), s = 25.6 (sample standard deviation), n = 16 (sample size), and x̄ = 72.1 (sample mean). The goal is to calculate the margin of error and construct the confidence interval using the t-distribution.
Step 2: Calculate the degrees of freedom (df) for the t-distribution. The formula is df = n - 1. Substitute n = 16 into the formula to find df.
Step 3: Determine the critical t-value (t*) for the given confidence level (c = 0.90) and degrees of freedom (df). Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find t* corresponding to a two-tailed test with a 90% confidence level.
Step 4: Compute the margin of error (E) using the formula E = t* × (s / √n). Substitute the values of t*, s = 25.6, and n = 16 into the formula. Simplify the expression to find E.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for the population mean (μ) using the formula: Confidence Interval = x̄ ± E. Substitute x̄ = 72.1 and the calculated margin of error (E) into the formula to express the confidence interval.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It is calculated using the formula: Margin of Error = t * (s / √n), where t is the t-score corresponding to the desired confidence level, s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size. A smaller margin of error indicates a more precise estimate of the population parameter.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a sample, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. It is constructed using the formula: Confidence Interval = x̄ ± Margin of Error, where x̄ is the sample mean. For a 90% confidence level, the interval provides a range where we expect the true population mean to fall.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
t-Distribution
The t-distribution is a probability distribution used when estimating population parameters when the sample size is small (typically n < 30) and the population standard deviation is unknown. It is similar to the normal distribution but has heavier tails, which accounts for the increased variability in smaller samples. The t-score is used in calculating the margin of error and confidence intervals.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning