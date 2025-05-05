Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resampling Methods Resampling methods, such as bootstrapping and permutation tests, involve repeatedly drawing samples from the observed data to estimate the sampling distribution of a statistic. This approach allows for more flexible analysis, especially when the underlying distribution of the data is unknown or does not meet the assumptions of parametric tests.

Parametric vs. Non-parametric Tests Parametric tests assume that the data follows a specific distribution (e.g., normal distribution) and require certain conditions to be met, such as homogeneity of variance. In contrast, non-parametric tests, including resampling methods, do not rely on these assumptions, making them more robust in situations where data may be skewed or have outliers.