Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) ANOVA is a statistical method used to compare the means of three or more groups to determine if at least one group mean is significantly different from the others. It assesses the impact of one or more factors by comparing the variance within groups to the variance between groups. In this context, it helps to test the claim that different car sizes have the same mean amount of chest compression.

Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the mean chest compression measurements for small, midsize, large, and SUV cars are equal. The goal of the ANOVA test is to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject this null hypothesis.