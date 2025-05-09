Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-Way Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) One-way ANOVA is a statistical method used to compare the means of three or more independent groups to determine if at least one group mean is significantly different from the others. It assesses the impact of a single categorical independent variable on a continuous dependent variable, making it suitable for experiments with multiple groups, such as different car sizes in this case.

Assumptions of ANOVA ANOVA relies on several key assumptions: the samples must be independent, the data should be normally distributed within each group, and the variances among the groups should be approximately equal (homogeneity of variance). Checking these assumptions is crucial before performing ANOVA to ensure valid results and interpretations.