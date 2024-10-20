Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Engineers are studying how cargo weight affects the flight duration of a delivery drone. The data below shows the cargo weight (pounds) and the corresponding flight time (minutes) for 12 test flights. Generate a scatterplot using a graphing calculator with cargo weight as the x-axis. Is there a correlation between cargo weight and flight duration.
A
Positive correlation
B
Negative correlation
C
Nonlinear correlation
D
No correlation
