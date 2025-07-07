Table of contents
Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11.R.13b
In Exercises 13 and 14, (b) find the critical values,
[APPLET] A highway patrol officer stops speeding vehicles on an interstate highway. The genders of the last 25 drivers who were stopped are shown, where F represents a female driver and M represents a male driver. Can you conclude that the stops were not random by gender?
F M M M F M F M F F F M M
F F F M M M F M M F F M
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine whether the stops were random by gender. This involves conducting a hypothesis test to compare the observed frequencies of male and female drivers to the expected frequencies under the assumption of randomness.
Step 2: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the stops are random by gender, meaning the proportion of male and female drivers stopped should match the overall population proportion. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the stops are not random by gender.
Step 3: Count the observed frequencies. From the data provided, count the number of male (M) and female (F) drivers stopped. For example, count the occurrences of 'M' and 'F' in the sequence provided.
Step 4: Determine the expected frequencies. If the stops are random, the expected frequencies for male and female drivers should be equal or proportional to the population distribution of genders (if known). For simplicity, assume equal proportions unless stated otherwise.
Step 5: Perform a chi-square goodness-of-fit test. Use the formula χ² = Σ((Oᵢ - Eᵢ)² / Eᵢ), where Oᵢ represents the observed frequency for each category (male and female), and Eᵢ represents the expected frequency. Calculate the test statistic and compare it to the critical value from the chi-square distribution table at the chosen significance level (e.g., α = 0.05).
Critical Values
Critical values are specific points in a statistical distribution that determine the boundaries for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. They are derived from the significance level (alpha) and the type of test being conducted (e.g., one-tailed or two-tailed). In this context, identifying critical values helps assess whether the observed distribution of genders among stopped drivers deviates significantly from what would be expected under random conditions.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that assumes no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that suggests a significant effect or difference. In this scenario, the null hypothesis would state that the stops are random with respect to gender, while the alternative would suggest a bias in the stops.
Chi-Square Test
The Chi-Square test is a statistical test used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies of occurrences in each category to the expected frequencies if there were no association. In this case, applying a Chi-Square test would help evaluate whether the distribution of male and female drivers stopped by the highway patrol is consistent with random selection.
