Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Values Critical values are specific points in a statistical distribution that determine the boundaries for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. They are derived from the significance level (alpha) and the type of test being conducted (e.g., one-tailed or two-tailed). In this context, identifying critical values helps assess whether the observed distribution of genders among stopped drivers deviates significantly from what would be expected under random conditions. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that assumes no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that suggests a significant effect or difference. In this scenario, the null hypothesis would state that the stops are random with respect to gender, while the alternative would suggest a bias in the stops. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses