Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
3:05 minutes
Problem 7.1.38c
Textbook Question
Women Who Give Birth An epidemiologist plans to conduct a survey to estimate the percentage of women who give birth. How many women must be surveyed in order to be 99% confident that the estimated percentage is in error by no more than two percentage points?
c. What is wrong with surveying randomly selected adult women?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the confidence level and margin of error: The problem specifies a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of 2 percentage points (0.02). These values will be used to calculate the required sample size.
Use the formula for sample size estimation for proportions: The formula is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n = (Z² × p × (1 - p)) / E²</math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">Z</math> is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">p</math> is the estimated proportion, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">E</math> is the margin of error.
Find the z-score for a 99% confidence level: The z-score corresponds to the critical value for a 99% confidence level. For a two-tailed test, this value is approximately <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">Z = 2.576</math>.
Assume the worst-case scenario for the proportion: If no prior estimate of the proportion <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">p</math> is available, use <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">p = 0.5</math>, as this maximizes the product <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">p × (1 - p)</math> and ensures the largest sample size.
Substitute the values into the formula: Plug in <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">Z = 2.576</math>, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">p = 0.5</math>, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">E = 0.02</math> into the formula to calculate the required sample size. Simplify the expression to find the value of <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n</math>.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical method used to calculate the number of observations or replicates needed in a survey to achieve a desired level of confidence and precision. In this case, the epidemiologist needs to ensure that the sample size is large enough to estimate the percentage of women who give birth with a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of two percentage points.
Recommended video:
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the true population parameter lies within the estimated range. A 99% confidence level indicates that if the survey were repeated multiple times, 99% of the calculated confidence intervals would contain the true percentage of women who give birth. This high level of confidence requires a larger sample size.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Random Sampling Bias
Random sampling bias occurs when the sample selected for a survey does not accurately represent the population being studied. In the context of surveying randomly selected adult women, this could lead to skewed results if the sample does not include women of childbearing age or if it over-represents certain demographics, thus affecting the validity of the findings.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning