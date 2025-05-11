Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 7.1.37c
Smart Phone Apple is planning for the launch of a new and improved iPhone. The marketing team wants to know the worldwide percentage of consumers who intend to purchase the new model, so a survey is being planned. How many people must be surveyed in order to be 90% confident that the estimated percentage is within three percentage points of the true population percentage?
c. Given that the required sample size is relatively small, could you simply survey the people that you know?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the required sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n = (z² × p × (1 - p)) / E²</math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n</math> is the sample size, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">z</math> is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">p</math> is the estimated proportion, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">E</math> is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the values for the variables in the formula. For a 90% confidence level, the z-score is approximately 1.645. The margin of error (<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">E</math>) is given as 0.03 (three percentage points). Since the estimated proportion (<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">p</math>) is not provided, use 0.5 as a conservative estimate to maximize the required sample size.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Replace <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">z</math> with 1.645, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">p</math> with 0.5, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">E</math> with 0.03 in the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n = (1.645² × 0.5 × (1 - 0.5)) / 0.03²</math>.
Step 4: Simplify the formula step by step. First, calculate <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">1.645²</math>, then multiply it by <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">0.5 × (1 - 0.5)</math>, and finally divide the result by <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">0.03²</math>. This will give the required sample size.
Step 5: Address the second part of the question. Surveying only the people you know would introduce bias into the sample, as it would not be representative of the worldwide population. A random sampling method should be used to ensure the results are generalizable to the entire population.
