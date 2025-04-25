Mensa Membership in Mensa requires a score in the top 2% on a standard intelligence test. The Wechsler IQ test is designed for a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 15, and scores are normally distributed.





c. If 4 subjects take the Wechsler IQ test and they have a mean of 131 but the individual scores are lost, can we conclude that all 4 of them have scores of at least 131?