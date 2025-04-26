Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
2:28 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, refer to the accompanying screen display that results from a simple random sample of times (minutes) between eruptions of the Old Faithful geyser. The confidence level of 95% was used.
Interpreting a Confidence Interval The results in the screen display are based on a 95% confidence level. Write a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a confidence interval. A confidence interval provides a range of values within which we expect the true population parameter (e.g., mean) to lie, given a specified confidence level (e.g., 95%).
Step 2: Identify the components of the confidence interval from the screen display. The interval is given as (85.74, 91.76), the sample mean (x̄) is 88.75, the sample standard deviation (Sx) is 8.897431411, and the sample size (n) is 36.
Step 3: Interpret the confidence interval. At a 95% confidence level, we can say that we are 95% confident that the true mean time between eruptions of the Old Faithful geyser lies between 85.74 minutes and 91.76 minutes.
Step 4: Note the role of the sample size and standard deviation. The sample size (n = 36) and the sample standard deviation (Sx = 8.897431411) influence the width of the confidence interval. Larger sample sizes and smaller standard deviations typically result in narrower intervals.
Step 5: Emphasize the probabilistic nature of the confidence interval. The 95% confidence level does not guarantee that the true mean is within the interval for this specific sample; rather, it means that if we were to take many samples and compute confidence intervals, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true mean.
