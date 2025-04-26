Table of contents
Problem 5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, (a) identify the critical value ta/2 used for finding the margin of error, (b) find the margin of error, (c) find the confidence interval estimate of u, and (d) write a brief statement that interprets the confidence interval.
Birth Weights Here are summary statistics for randomly selected weights of newborn girls: n=36, x=3150.0g, s=695.5g (based on Data Set 6 “Births” in Appendix B). Use a confidence level of 95%.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the critical value (tα/2). To find the critical value, use the t-distribution table or a statistical calculator. The degrees of freedom (df) are calculated as n - 1, where n is the sample size. Here, df = 36 - 1 = 35. For a 95% confidence level, find the tα/2 value corresponding to df = 35.
Step 2: Calculate the margin of error (E). The formula for the margin of error is E = tα/2 * (s / √n), where s is the sample standard deviation, n is the sample size, and tα/2 is the critical value found in Step 1. Substitute the given values: s = 695.5, n = 36, and the tα/2 value from Step 1.
Step 3: Find the confidence interval estimate of μ. The confidence interval is calculated as (x̄ - E, x̄ + E), where x̄ is the sample mean and E is the margin of error calculated in Step 2. Substitute x̄ = 3150.0 and the value of E from Step 2.
Step 4: Write the confidence interval in interval notation. Express the confidence interval as a range, such as (lower bound, upper bound), using the results from Step 3.
Step 5: Interpret the confidence interval. Write a brief statement explaining the meaning of the confidence interval. For example, 'We are 95% confident that the true mean weight of newborn girls lies within the calculated interval.'
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Value (t-distribution)
The critical value, denoted as tα/2, is a point on the t-distribution that corresponds to a specified level of confidence. It is used to determine the margin of error in confidence intervals, especially when the sample size is small or the population standard deviation is unknown. For a 95% confidence level, this value helps to establish the range within which the true population parameter is likely to fall.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It is calculated by multiplying the critical value by the standard error of the sample mean. This value indicates how much the sample mean may differ from the true population mean, providing a range around the sample mean that reflects this uncertainty.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample statistics that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. It is calculated by adding and subtracting the margin of error from the sample mean. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if the same sampling process were repeated multiple times, approximately 95% of the calculated intervals would contain the true mean.
