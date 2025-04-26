In Exercises 5–8, (a) identify the critical value ta/2 used for finding the margin of error, (b) find the margin of error, (c) find the confidence interval estimate of u, and (d) write a brief statement that interprets the confidence interval.





Birth Weights Here are summary statistics for randomly selected weights of newborn girls: n=36, x=3150.0g, s=695.5g (based on Data Set 6 “Births” in Appendix B). Use a confidence level of 95%.