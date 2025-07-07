Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11.R.13c
In Exercises 13 and 14, (c) find the test statistic,
[APPLET] A highway patrol officer stops speeding vehicles on an interstate highway. The genders of the last 25 drivers who were stopped are shown, where F represents a female driver and M represents a male driver. Can you conclude that the stops were not random by gender?
F M M M F M F M F F F M M
F F F M M M F M M F F M
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) assumes that the stops are random by gender, meaning the proportion of male and female drivers stopped is equal. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) assumes that the stops are not random by gender, meaning the proportions are not equal.
Step 2: Calculate the observed frequencies for each gender. Count the number of 'F' (female) and 'M' (male) in the given data. This will give you the observed frequencies for females and males.
Step 3: Calculate the expected frequencies under the null hypothesis. Since the null hypothesis assumes equal proportions, divide the total number of stops (25) equally between males and females. This gives the expected frequency for each gender.
Step 4: Use the chi-square test statistic formula to calculate the test statistic. The formula is: χ² = Σ((Oᵢ - Eᵢ)² / Eᵢ), where Oᵢ represents the observed frequency for each category, and Eᵢ represents the expected frequency for each category. Perform this calculation for both genders and sum the results.
Step 5: Compare the calculated test statistic to the critical value from the chi-square distribution table at the appropriate significance level (e.g., α = 0.05) with degrees of freedom df = (number of categories - 1). Alternatively, calculate the p-value and compare it to the significance level. If the test statistic exceeds the critical value or the p-value is less than α, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the stops were not random by gender.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect or difference. The test statistic is calculated from the sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
Chi-Square Test
The Chi-Square test is a statistical test used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. In this context, it can be applied to assess whether the distribution of genders among stopped drivers deviates from what would be expected if stops were random. The test compares observed frequencies with expected frequencies under the assumption of independence.
P-Value
The p-value is a measure that helps determine the significance of the results obtained from a statistical test. It represents the probability of observing the test statistic or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A low p-value (typically less than 0.05) indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, suggesting that the observed data is unlikely under random conditions.
