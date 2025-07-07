Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect or difference. The test statistic is calculated from the sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.

Chi-Square Test The Chi-Square test is a statistical test used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. In this context, it can be applied to assess whether the distribution of genders among stopped drivers deviates from what would be expected if stops were random. The test compares observed frequencies with expected frequencies under the assumption of independence.