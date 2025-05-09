In Exercises 1–4, use the following listed measured amounts of chest compression (mm) from car crash tests (from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B). Also shown are the SPSS results from analysis of variance. Assume that we plan to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the different car sizes have the same mean amount of chest compression.









Why Not Test Two at a Time? Refer to the sample data given in Exercise 1. If we want to test for equality of the four means, why don’t we use the methods of Section 9-2 “Two Means: Independent Samples” for the following six separate hypothesis tests?



