Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.2.10b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Color and Creativity Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted trials to investigate the effects of color on creativity. Subjects with a red background were asked to think of creative uses for a brick; other subjects with a blue background were given the same task. Responses were scored by a panel of judges and results from scores of creativity are given below. Higher scores correspond to more creativity. The researchers make the claim that “blue enhances performance on a creative task.”
b. Construct the confidence interval appropriate for the hypothesis test in part (a). What is it about the confidence interval that causes us to reach the same conclusion from part (a)?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample mean, allowing researchers to infer whether a hypothesis about population means is plausible. The width of the interval reflects the level of confidence and the variability in the data; a wider interval indicates more uncertainty.
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (typically stating no effect or difference) and an alternative hypothesis (indicating an effect or difference). Researchers use sample data to calculate a test statistic and determine whether to reject the null hypothesis, often using a significance level to guide their decision.
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups of data that are collected separately and do not influence each other. In the context of hypothesis testing, this means that the observations in one sample do not affect the observations in another. This assumption is crucial for applying certain statistical tests, such as the t-test, which compares means from different groups to determine if there is a significant difference between them.
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
