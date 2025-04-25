Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
2:16 minutes
Problem 1a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, refer to the accompanying screen display that results from a simple random sample of times (minutes) between eruptions of the Old Faithful geyser. The confidence level of 95% was used.
Refer to the accompanying screen display.
a. Express the confidence interval in the format that uses the “less than” symbol. Round the confidence interval limits given that the original times are all rounded to one decimal place.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the confidence interval limits from the screen display. The confidence interval is given as (85.74, 91.76).
Express the confidence interval in the format using the 'less than' symbol. This means rewriting it as: 85.74 < μ < 91.76, where μ represents the population mean.
Round the confidence interval limits to one decimal place, as specified in the problem. In this case, the limits are already rounded to one decimal place: 85.7 and 91.8.
Rewrite the rounded confidence interval in the 'less than' format: 85.7 < μ < 91.8.
Verify that the format and rounding are consistent with the problem's requirements, ensuring clarity and correctness in the final expression.
